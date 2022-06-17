Hurricane Shelters

This is the 2022 list of Hurricane Shelters as released by the Disaster Management and Coordination Agency (DMCA).

Salem
– Shiloh Pentecostal Church (Downstairs)
Cudjoe Head
– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Education Centre
– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Koinakraft Centre
Davy Hill
-Davy Hill Community Centre
St. John’s
– SDA New Ebenezer Church (Downstairs)
Judy Piece
– Bethany Methodist Church
Lookout
– Montserrat Girl Guide Headquarters

Staying in a Hurricane Shelter

  1. The sirens will sound island wide “Shelters are open now” when the hurricane shelters are ready to receive people.
  2. Hurricane shelters are normally for short stays.
  3. Walk with non-perishable food items and water to last at least 48 hours.
  4. Pets are not allowed in shelters.
  5. Smoking and/or drinking of alcoholic beverages is not allowed in shelters.
  6. Follow all shelter rules and instructions of shelter managers.
  7. walk with face coverings, hand sanitizers, antibacterial hand washes and alcohol wipes.
