This is the 2022 list of Hurricane Shelters as released by the Disaster Management and Coordination Agency (DMCA).

Salem

– Shiloh Pentecostal Church (Downstairs)

Cudjoe Head

– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Education Centre

– Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Koinakraft Centre Davy Hill -Davy Hill Community Centre St. John’s – SDA New Ebenezer Church (Downstairs) Judy Piece – Bethany Methodist Church Lookout – Montserrat Girl Guide Headquarters

Staying in a Hurricane Shelter