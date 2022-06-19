Public Library Hosts Father’s Day Event

Father’s were the focus of a special Saturday event at the Montserrat Public Library.

Organised a day before the island celebrated Father’s Day, several fathers attended with their children and a few mothers as well.

The event was MC’d by Nerissa Golden and the special guest speaker was Claude Browne, a father to two young adults.

In his brief presentation he talked about raising his children with his wife and the emphasis they placed on reading at an early age. Browne encouraged fathers and those that aspire to be, to pay close attention to their interests of their children and to support them as much as possible.

There were readings by Felix Persaud and his daughter Shekinah. Felix read a chapter from Emerald Isle of Adventure by Rachel Collis and Shekinah read the latest book by soca artist Garvin “Scrappy” Johnson, Oliver Oriole Goes to Montserrat.

While some of the specially invited fathers did not attend, there were gift bags available for John Farrell. Leroy Albert, Albert Williams, Earl Browne, McCloyd White, Joseph Irish, Clifford Yearwood, Gregory Chambers, Claude Browne and Felix Persaud.

Watch the Father’s Day Event here

