Miss Montserrat Nia St. Claire off to Miss Jaycees Queen Show

Unleashing the potential within, through resilience and determination is the theme of the highly anticipated Miss Jaycees Queen Show, where Montserrat’s current queen will be competing against six other women.

Miss Nia St. Claire was sent off in style on Saturday morning having been chauffeured to the airport and with the support of family, friends, and Head of Planning and Production for the Montserrat Arts Council, Sharlene Lindsay. The council sponsors the attendance of the current queen to competitions off island.

Upon her arrival she met with the current Jaycees Queen and representatives from the organising comittee.

Ahead of the show, slated for Wednesday, July 27 in Carnival City at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St. Claire is expected to make several appearances.

The queen will be vying for the crown along with contenders from Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Haiti, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

This will be the 59th production of the Jaycees Queen Show.

St. Claire is chaperoned by Joannah Richards of Fenyx Creations.

