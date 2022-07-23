37 Vendors to Feature at PRIME 2022

The second edition of Produced in Montserrat Expo, PRIME, opens today at Montserrat Cultural Centre and will feature 37 vendors covering eight industries.

The two-day event is being organised by the Trade & Infrastructure Division and the Montserrat Arts Council. The expo is open from 10AM to 6PM on Saturday and Sunday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30AM and will be streamed on the Montserrat Festivals & Carnival Facebook page. Welcome remarks will be made by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Daphne Cassell, while Acting Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph will declare the expo open.

This year’s vendor numbers exceed the 24 who participated in the first PRIME event last July.

After the popularity of last year’s event and interest from abroad, a website has been set up to connect with the vendors. The vendors profiles are now live at https://prime.gov.ms.

Featuring Montserrat-made products the vendors at PRIME are offering:

1. Agro-processed goods/light manufacturing

2. Arts and Craft

3. Books/Literature

4. Beauty, hair, and skin care

5. Fashion and accessories

6. Services – private and public

7. Fabrications and décor

8. Plants

DJ Greyz will keep the vibe going with music throughout the day and food will be on sale from Clinty and Miss Juliette.

Matrixx Dancers will be providing entertainment on both days and on Sunday, there will be opportunity to get discounts from select vendors.

The closing ceremony for PRIME will be Sunday at 3PM, where there will be prizes for vendors as well as music by the Volpanics.

The presenting sponsor for PRIME is Bank of Montserrat Ltd.

Gold Sponsor – MS Osborne

Silver Sponsor – St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, Flow, and Digicel.