Team Montserrat Off to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Five athletes and four officials will be representing Montserrat at Birmingham 2022, the Commonwealth Games which is slated to run from July 28 to August 8.

Chef de Mission for the Montserrat delegation is Coach Valerie Samuel. Coach Jeff Layne will be supporting the athletes as Coach Wilston “Scottie” Scotland is unable to travel.

The Montserrat Commonwealth Games Association is facilitating the presence of the local contingent at the games, which are held every four years in a Commonwealth nation around the world. The MCGA will be represented by Bruce Farara and Alvin Ryan.

Montserrat has only ever competed in athletic races. This time they hope to add the 4x100m relay to the list of races where they will have a presence. The team of five young men are:

Julius Morris (100m, 200m, 4x100m Relay)

De’shawn Wilkins (200m, 4x100m Relay)

Johmari Lee (100m, 4x100m Relay)

Sanjay Weekes (200m, 4x100m Relay)

Tevique Benjamin (100m, 4x100m Relay)

Weekes (17) and Benjamin (19) competed earlier this year at the CARIFTA Games in Jamaica.

This will be Morris‘ (28) third Commonwealth tournament, having run at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.