Team Montserrat Off to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

- Julius Morris (100m, 200m, 4x100m Relay)
- De’shawn Wilkins (200m, 4x100m Relay)
- Johmari Lee (100m, 4x100m Relay)
- Sanjay Weekes (200m, 4x100m Relay)
- Tevique Benjamin (100m, 4x100m Relay)
Weekes (17) and Benjamin (19) competed earlier this year at the CARIFTA Games in Jamaica.
This will be Morris‘ (28) third Commonwealth tournament, having run at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.
The men’s 100m Semi-Finals are from 13:30 to 17:00 (Local Time) with the Men’s 100M Final later that evening.
Men’s 200m Round 1 is scheduled for Thursday, August 4 in the Morning.
The Men’s 100m Medal Ceremony will take place between 13:30 – 17:00.
On Friday, August 5, the men’s 200m Semi-finals are in the afternoon.
Saturday, August 6, will see the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 in the morning (local time).
The medal ceremonies for the Men’s 200m and the Men’s 1 x 100m Relay are on Sunday, August 7.
Get updates on the schedules and results here… on the Birmingham 2022 website.