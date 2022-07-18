Wednesday is a Public Holiday to Commemorate 27 Years Since Eruptions Began

Governor Sarah Tucker has declared Wednesday, July 20, 2022, a public holiday throughout Monserrat to commemorate the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

To celebrate this day, a service under the theme, ‘Give God His Due’ will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Wednesday July 20th, 2022, commencing at 5:30PM under the auspices of the Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Honorable Charles Kirnon. The service will be live on ZJB Radio Montserrat and streamed via the Government Information Unit’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving is an opportunity for residents to give thanks to God for his continuous blessings and mercy towards the island.

All are invited to attend the thanksgiving service.

Monday July 18 marked 27 years since the Soufriere Hills Volcano became active, resulting in a series of destructive eruptions over several years, which caused loss of lives and livelihoods, mass migration and rendered two-thirds of the island uninhabitable.

Over the past few years, activity at the Soufrière Hills Volcano has been low. The last weekly report from the Montserrat Volcano Observatory on July 15, 2022, noted that “activity at the Soufrière Hills Volcano remains low”.