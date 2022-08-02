Leeward Islands Calypso Competition Cancelled

The Anguilla Summer Festival Committee announced today the cancellation of this year’s Leeward Islands Calypso Competition.

The competition was slated for Saturday August 6, 2022, as part of the festival lineup. The committee cited low registration numbers as the reason for the cancellation.

Director of the Montserrat Arts Council, Kenneth Silcott, said “We at the Arts Council are indeed disappointed to hear about the cancellation of the LICC. We were looking forward to exposing the talents of our Montserrat youth in this year’s competition.”

MAC had intended to send second runner-up in the 2021 Calypso Monarch competition Kimari “Proklaima” Kirnon to Anguilla.