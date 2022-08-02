Results for Montserrat in Men’s 100M Heats

With 76 runners vying for spots, there were ten heats in Round 1 of Men’s 100m competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday morning.

Watching from Montserrat, it was an early start of 5:40AM.

Three of Montserrat’s five athletes at the games competed, none however, will go on to Round 1.

The races were highly competitive with African nations taking 10 of the 28 slots to move on. The Caribbean will be well represented with runners from Jamaica, Antigua & Barbuda, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis.

Johmari Lee was up first for Montserrat in Heat 2. Running from Lane 2, he finished sixth overall with a new personal best time of 11:03. Lee finished 60th overall,

This is Julius Morris’ third Commonwealth Game and it showed with his comfort on the track. Running in Heat 3 he ran from Lane 7 and finished fourth in his heat with a season best time of 10:56. Morris finished 38th overall out of the 76 runners.

Tevique Benjamin was in the last heat of the day and ran from Lane 5. Despite a good personal run of 11:06 he finished sixth. His time will not be recorded as a personal best due to a wind speed of +2.9 which is over the legal limit. Benjamin’s final time put him in 61st place right behind Lee.

The next races for Montserrat will be the Men’s 200M on Thursday.