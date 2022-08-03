Coach Jeff Layne, Julius Morris, Tevique Benjamin, Johmari Lee, Sanjay Weeks, Coach Valerie Samuel. and De'shawn Wilkins.

Montserrat in Men’s 200m Heats at Birmingham 2022 on Thursday Morning

Thursday is race day again for Team 664 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Scheduled to run in the Men’s 200m heats are 20-year-old Deshawn Wilkins, 28-year-old Julius Morris and 17-year-old Sanjay Weekes.

Morris made a season best in Tuesday’s 100m heats, but it was not enough to take him to the second round.

There are eight heats in Thursday morning’s first round with 59 athletes scheduled to run.

The Men’s 200m Heats kick off at 0645 local time. Here is how Montserrat will run.

Heat 1 – Deshawn Wilkins (Lane 8)

Heat 6 – Julius Morris (Lane 8)

Heat 8 – Sanjay Weekes (Lane 4)

