Ministry of Agriculture Honours Young Farmers at Annual Awards Dinner

Five young farmers were among the more than 30 awardees recognised during the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment’s Staff Recognition and Awards Dinner held on Thursday July 21, 2022, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
The event was held to recognize several staff members, retirees, farmers, and stakeholders for outstanding service and performance over the years.
Permanent Secretary Beverley Mendes extended heartiest congratulations to all the awardees. She stated, “Some would receive the benefit of their efforts being named the most outstanding since they have provided a distinguished quality of work, and have shown great initiative and innovation, while others would have been saluted for their long and dedicated service.”
The awardees are listed below.
Employee of the Year – Karyssa Duberry
Most Outstanding Employee by Department
MALHE Headquarters – Karyssa Duberry
Department of Agriculture
- Livestock & Veterinary Division – Jahvon Ryan
- Fisheries Unit – Lyandra Lee
- Extension Unit – Bernitta Serrant
Department of Environment – Stephen Mendes
Land and Survey Department – Jovarn Thornhill
Housing Unit – Deneese Fenton
Physical Planning Unit – Lavern Rogers-Ryan
Land and Development Authority – Tazia Briscoe
Long Service Awardees
10 years
- Alwyn Ponteen
- Cliffel Ryan
- Sheryl Meade
- Sarah John
20 Years
- Albertine Browne
30 Years
- Deneese H. Fenton
40 Years
- Elvis Douglas
Retirees
- St. Claire Lee
- Cedric Shiell
- James Boatswain
- James R. Daley
- Viroda Allen
- Melissa O’Garro
Key Stakeholders
- Montserrat Fishing and Boat Owners Association
- Farmers’ Association
- Montserrat National Trust
- Andy Daley
- Social Services Department
- Housing & Land Allocation Committee
- Attorney General Chambers
- Planning Development Authority
- Montserrat Land Development Authority\
- Human Resources Management Unit
- Trade Division
- Ministry of Communication Works & Labour
- Ministry of Finance
This year the Ministry included a special category award for the island’s young farmers.
The young farmers’ awardees were:
- Livestock – Ackime Meade
- Fisheries – George Fergus Jr.
- Fisheries – Ekron White
- Crops – Kelvin Ponde
- Crops – Malika Casimier
“We have recognized that agriculture on Montserrat would have no future if we do invest in and recognize our young farmers,” Mrs. Mendes explained.
Mrs. Mendes said she felt honored to be associated with this group of persons who have shown nothing short of sterling commitment and were well deserving of the evening’s fanfare.