Ministry of Agriculture Honours Young Farmers at Annual Awards Dinner

Five young farmers were among the more than 30 awardees recognised during the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment’s Staff Recognition and Awards Dinner held on Thursday July 21, 2022, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The event was held to recognize several staff members, retirees, farmers, and stakeholders for outstanding service and performance over the years.

Permanent Secretary Beverley Mendes extended heartiest congratulations to all the awardees. She stated, “Some would receive the benefit of their efforts being named the most outstanding since they have provided a distinguished quality of work, and have shown great initiative and innovation, while others would have been saluted for their long and dedicated service.”

The awardees are listed below.

Employee of the Year – Karyssa Duberry

Most Outstanding Employee by Department

MALHE Headquarters – Karyssa Duberry

Department of Agriculture

Livestock & Veterinary Division – Jahvon Ryan

Fisheries Unit – Lyandra Lee

Extension Unit – Bernitta Serrant

Department of Environment – Stephen Mendes

Land and Survey Department – Jovarn Thornhill

Housing Unit – Deneese Fenton

Physical Planning Unit – Lavern Rogers-Ryan

Land and Development Authority – Tazia Briscoe

Long Service Awardees

10 years

Alwyn Ponteen

Cliffel Ryan

Sheryl Meade

Sarah John

20 Years

Albertine Browne

30 Years

Deneese H. Fenton

40 Years

Elvis Douglas

Retirees

St. Claire Lee

Cedric Shiell

James Boatswain

James R. Daley

Viroda Allen

Melissa O’Garro

Key Stakeholders

Montserrat Fishing and Boat Owners Association

Farmers’ Association

Montserrat National Trust

Andy Daley

Social Services Department

Housing & Land Allocation Committee

Attorney General Chambers

Planning Development Authority

Montserrat Land Development Authority\

Human Resources Management Unit

Trade Division

Ministry of Communication Works & Labour

Ministry of Finance

This year the Ministry included a special category award for the island’s young farmers.

The young farmers’ awardees were:

Livestock – Ackime Meade

Fisheries – George Fergus Jr.

Fisheries – Ekron White

Crops – Kelvin Ponde

Crops – Malika Casimier

“We have recognized that agriculture on Montserrat would have no future if we do invest in and recognize our young farmers,” Mrs. Mendes explained.

Mrs. Mendes said she felt honored to be associated with this group of persons who have shown nothing short of sterling commitment and were well deserving of the evening’s fanfare.