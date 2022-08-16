MS Osborne Ltd. Capri-Sun Supply Not Impacted by US Market Recall

Food and beverage distributor MS Osborne Ltd said Tuesday that the recall of Capri-Sun juices in the US market does not impact their stock.

In a release, the local company said “Kraft-Heinz, the Capri-Sun licensing partner in the US, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink products. This is happening in the US only and there is no risk of a serious health issue.

“Capri-Sun is distributed in Montserrat by MS Osborne Ltd (MSO) through distribution arrangements with GraceKennedy (GK) Foods, Jamaica. Capri-Sun products distributed through MSO in Montserrat are manufactured in Jamaica by GraceKennedy (GK) Foods and are not impacted by the US recall in any way,” the release noted.

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste.

The recall does not apply to products sold outside of the U.S.

MS Osborne Ltd. said it was committed to a high standard of quality, as the safety of their consumers is paramount.

Anyone with concerns about their product should contact the relevant customer support line which can be found on the back of their Capri-Sun products or MS Osborne Ltd.