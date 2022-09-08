Government of Montserrat Flags to Fly at Half Staff

Premier Joseph Farrell announced Thursday that flags at all Government of Montserrat locations will be flown at half-staff to commemorate the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Officials have stated that The Queen died peacefully today at her official residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn of the Queen’s passing. During her seventy-year reign as Queen of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty has been

a source of strength and inspiration to all within her realms. Today is indeed a sad day for all of us as we mourn her passing,” the statement from Premier Farrell read.

“Her son and Heir to the Throne, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, has been proclaimed King. Montserrat looks forward to fostering a close relationship with The King and The Queen Consort.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, I extend deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the extended Royal family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and all the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth,” the statement ended.

Premier Farrell is expected to attend the official funeral along with Governor Sarah Tucker once a date has been set.