Passing of Queen Elizabeth II to be Honoured with 96 Gun Salute

The Governor’s Office has released information on the activities to honour the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

In a statement from Governor, Sarah Tucker addressed To the People of Montserrat, she said “It is with great sadness that I confirm Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, passed away peacefully earlier today, at Balmoral castle surrounded by her family.

“Our Queen for 70 years, for many of us the only Monarch we have known. The sense of duty, devotion and service to us all will never be forgotten,” Governor Tucker stated.

In June, Montserrat celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, who was the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Over her 70-year-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II “oversaw an extraordinary period of British history, including decolonization and the independence of more than 20 countries that were once a part of the British Empire,” NPR said of her passing.

“I know I join all of Montserrat in sending our condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their mother, and grandmother. I pledge my continued loyalty to the King and Queen Consort. The Queen was an inspiration, loved across the world, and will be greatly missed,” Governor Tucker’s statement read.

On Friday at 8AM, everyone in Montserrat is invited to attend the 96 Gun Salute in honour of Her Majesty the Queen at the Little Bay Cricket Ground.

A Condolence Book will be available at the Governor’s Office from 10AM Friday morning.

Civil servants are asked to dress appropriately during this period of mourning.

“As Governor, and supported by the Government, Judiciary and Church, I expect to make a Proclamation of our new Monarch, at Salem Cricket Ground on Sunday at 8AM. The final timings for these events will be confirmed. We welcome any residents or visitors who wish to attend. The premier and I will travel to London to attend our late Monarch’s funeral to represent the people of Montserrat,” said Tucker.

Further information will be issued by the Governor’s Office in the coming days.