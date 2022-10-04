Montserrat to Celebrate World Mental Health Day

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today announced upcoming activities throughout the month of October commemorating World Mental Health Day.

World Mental Health Day is recognized worldwide, annually on October 10th. In keeping with this year’s theme “Make Mental Health for All a Global Priority” the Mental Health Unit will be conducting activities across various sectors of the community.

The activities will begin on Saturday October 8th at 9:15 a.m. with worship at the New Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St. John’s and continue with a Talking Health Discussion at 3:00p.m. on Wednesday October 12th with members of the Mental Health Unit.

On Thursday, October 13th, 6:30 p.m. at Oriole Villas, the residents will engage in a friendly domino competition with members of the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service.

The activities culminate on Sunday October 30th, 3:00 p.m. at the New Love Seventh Day Adventist Church in Salem with a programme specially catered for the Spanish speaking Community.

Throughout the month residents will also hear locally voiced public service announcements written by mental health advocate Ms. Kimmora Ward. The announcements will share real world experiences of life with a mental health disorder, with the aim of challenging stereotypes and promoting more supportive attitudes towards people living with mental health challenges.

All members of the public are invited to participate in the scheduled activities. Additionally, Officials from the Mental Health Unit are encouraging the Montserrat community to devise their own positive ways of observing World Mental Health Day as we unite in support of better mental health for all.