Christmas Barrel Programme Gets Early Start

Cabinet has ratified the waiver of import duties on Christmas barrels from October 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph Farrell, said the early start date was to assist with alleviating the financial pressures on households here.

Under the programme, households can import barrels with the following conditions:

There is an EC $50 dollar charge for each qualifying barrel arriving at Port Little Bay from October 1, 2022, through to January 31, 2023.

Each household is limited to two (2) barrels of basic household items, personal items, and foodstuff.

Any barrel containing commercial items, car parts, electrical items, goods for resale, electronics or more than 40oz alcohol will be processed in the normal manner.

A simplified declaration form is to be implemented which the applicant would complete at the time of clearing the barrels under the concession.