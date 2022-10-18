ECCB Want to Sponsor You to Attend Tech Beach Retreat in Jamaica

Register here – ECCB Tech Beach 3-Day Accelerator Application (google.com)

Application Deadline: October 31, 2022

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is excited to announce its partnership with Tech Beach Retreat to help foster increased entrepreneurship, innovation and investment in technology within the region via the provision of financial support for Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) tech start-ups to attend Tech Beach Retreat, December 8-10 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. This summit which is a specially designed programme for Caribbean Start-Up entrepreneurs, attracts the best in the world to connect with the best in our region.

The support valued in excess of US$3,000 will include three nights hotel accommodation inclusive of meals, conference access, ground transportation, airfare and access to the Tech Beach Summit. Successful technology entrepreneur applicants will only have to provide counterpart resources of USD$350.

Eligibility Criteria:

Company must be less than five (5) years old and have some traction and a proven business model The entrepreneur is/will be operating in the technology and innovation space The business is operating in the Eastern Caribbean Currency union (ECCU) and is registered within the ECCU (Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, or Saint. Vincent and the Grenadines) The product/service being developed is environmentally friendly The company has the ability to create additional employment within two (2) years of participation The Entrepreneur is willing to report and to have predetermined data/information about his/her business published in the future to track, monitor and showcase success stories The Entrepreneur is willing to provide counterpart resources of USD350 to attend the Tech Beach Retreat

To learn about the eligibility criteria, application requirements and to apply for the scholarships, applicants are invited to access the following web link. https://forms.gle/fMcWBDwJ4m4F3wAe6