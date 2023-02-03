Government Extends Consultation Period on Tax & Revenue Bills

The Ministry of Finance and the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service have extended the consultation period for the Tax Administration Bill 2022 and Revenue Laws (Consequential Amendments) 2022 Bill.

The consultation period has been extended to February 17, 2023, and during this time, two in-person consultation sessions will be held.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8th for all business stakeholders at the Cultural Center Conference Room at 2:30PM. Everyone is encouraged to read the bills and email the MCRS their questions and concerns prior to the meeting so they can have a response prepared in advance. Questions and concerns must be sent to mcrs@gov.ms.

A similar meeting for members of the public will be held on Thursday February 9 at 5PM at the Cultural Center Conference Room. The meeting will take the same format and will focus on personal concerns and questions.

The Bills had their first reading in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday November 22, 2022.

Since then, as part of the drive to ensure inclusiveness and promote transparency and accountability, the Ministry of Finance and the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service have decided to share the Bills widely. This effort is meant to ensure that the legislation is comprehensive, and to help all stakeholders develop understanding of both Bills and the subsequent Legislative Amendments. The Bills are available for viewing on the Government of Montserrat website:

Tax Administration Bill 2022- Located at https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Bill-No-of-2022-Tax-Admin-Bill-2022-formatted-4-11-2022.pdf

Revenue Laws (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2022- located at https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Bill-No-of-2022-Revenue-Laws-Consequential-Amendments-Bill-2022-4-11-2022.pdf