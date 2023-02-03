Defence Force Members Attending Training Course in Antigua

The Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) is proud to announce that two members of the Force, Private Ervin Liburd and Private Demarky McDonald are currently in Antigua and Barbuda to attend a Potential Junior Non-Commissioned Officer’s (PJNCO) Training Course.

This course is taking place at the Crabb’s Training Area in St. Peter’s Antigua. This course is being put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force. In addition to the participants from Montserrat, there are participants from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force. The PJNCO Course is geared towards junior members of the military to prepare them to be promoted to either Lance Corporal or Corporal within the Force.

This course would serve as one which will provide the participants the opportunity to gain the necessary skills to function within the roles of a Lance Corporal or Corporal.

On hand to see Privates Liburd and McDonald were Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan, Commanding Officer of the RMDF, Captain Glenroy Foster Adjutant of the RMDF and other members of the Force. The Force wishes Privates Liburd and McDonald all the best on this training opportunity and look forward to their return upon successful completion.