Montserrat’s Agriculture Minister to Attend Cayman Agri Show

Montserrat’s Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment, Crenston Buffonge is in the Cayman Islands to attend their Agricultural Show slated for Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

On Monday, he paid a courtesy call on Minister of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure Jay Ebanks where the host spoke about energising relations between the Cayman Islands and Montserrat. Both ministers have agreed to promote cooperation and the sharing of resources and solutions in agriculture and food security.

In addition to Minister Buffonge, representatives of other Caribbean territories are expected to attend the event.

The 54th annual Agriculture Show will include a Farm Queen Competition, an expanded agro industrial area, district, and livestock displays, equestrian showcase, interactive children area, food court, live music, and entertainment.

The internationally renowned Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, a professional gymnastics troupe and members of the Cuban Circus are also confirmed for the show.