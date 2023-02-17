Potential Suppliers Learn About Opportunities with New National Hospital Project

Concerns were raised Monday at the Supplier Engagement session for the New National Hospital Project that there may not be enough lead time for providers to deliver the products to meet the established deadlines.

The Programme Management Office (PMO) and Montserrat Ministry of Health & Social Services organised the session at the Davy Hill Community Centre to give interested suppliers more information on the plans for executing the project which has a 2025 completion target.

The meeting was facilitated by Hannes De Bruin, Hospital Project Manager, and Martin Parlett, Head of the PMO.

Mr. De Bruin outlined the phases of the project and the timelines, while Mr. Parlett walked through the opportunities for local suppliers and several who joined virtually from abroad.

Fourteen key supplier opportunities were presented ranging from minor to major construction, electrical, plumbing, earthworks decoration, air-conditioning, and specialist installations for kitchen, laundry, pharmacy, and the laboratory.

Parlett explained that projects with an estimated value below XCD75,000 would require three quotes. Above that figure, the project will be tendered.

Several local suppliers expressed concern that the timelines presented for the early works, some of which must be completed by May 2023, do not offer local hardware stores to order and deliver for the contractors to meet the deadlines. One contractor shared that the restrictions on purchasing some electrical and electronic parts out of the United States would make it a challenge to obtain them. The organisers made note of the concerns and said they will consider how these will impact the project timelines and costs.

There is a ₤19.4 million budget identified for the new Montserrat Hospital, which is being funded by the United Kingdom through CIPREG. The Preliminary Design Phase has been completed and the Government has agreed to construction of a 24-bed hospital with a design to

accommodate ‘daily peak’ demand (31), on the current Glendon Hospital site.

Article 25 Architects were appointed in July 2022 to undertake detailed design and associated services.

The overall building area of the project is 57,817sqft, across three storeys on a sloping site. Construction is to be earthquake-resistant concrete frame with block wall. The new hospital will provide Wards, A&E, Operating Theatre, Outpatients, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Imaging & various support services.

Ahead of the main hospital construction there are several key projects which must be accelerated for the project to make its late 2023 start date.

The plan is to temporarily transfer some of the hospital services to the Margetson Memorial Home which is to the West on the hospital compound. The residents of the elderly care home have already been relocated. Once the services are moved, this will allow for the handover of the entire rear half of the hospital site, to enable the new build to occur without disruption to the ongoing hospital services.

The project team have identified a series of early enabling works & demolitions identified to speed up preparation for main construction.

In support of the national hospital, the Montserrat Port Authority (MPA) donated two 40ft shipping containers to the project. The containers are to be retrofitted and installed at the hospital site to support the project’s decanting and logistical planning ahead of the main construction phase. The MPA estimated the value of the containers at $13,000.00.

Parlett expressed thanks to the MPA “for being part of this nationally important project and supporting the project’s acceleration drive.”

PREDICTED PROGRAMME TIMELINES:

• Feb-Nov 23 – Enabling works and demolitions

• June 2023 – Detailed design complete

• May –Sep 23 – Refit of Margetson

• Nov 2023 – Main hospital works start

• Dec 2025 – Hospital completed

Meanwhile, the PMO has progressed with the purchasing of some critical, life-saving medical equipment within this financial year, such as a CT Scanner, 3D Mammography machine, Oxygen Plant, Defibrillator Crash carts, and a Mobile Incubator.

Interested suppliers can learn more about the procurement opportunities and process by contacting the PMO at (664) 491-2779 or email us at bruinhd@gov.ms or parlettm@gov.ms.

Follow the PMO on Facebook for regular updates on the new hospital project.