Tender Awarded for Design of Montserrat’s New Hospital

The Government of Montserrat awarded the contract for the detailed design work for the island’s new national hospital.

A release from the government said “this milestone follows the successful completion of preliminary design in 2021 and is a result of an international pre-qualification and tendering process.”

Article 25 is the chosen supplier – an international architectural organisation based in the UK, with experience in health facility design, amongst a portfolio including more than 90 architectural projects across 34 countries. Article 25 were also the designers awarded the international tender for the project’s preliminary design phase.

The designers, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Programme Management Office (PMO) in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, will be responsible for developing the selected preliminary design into fully detailed drawings and specifications which will enable the procurement of the construction phase.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Charles Kirnon said: “On behalf of the Government of Montserrat, I am delighted that this national priority project can now advance to the next stage. A new 21st century, fit for purpose hospital, delivering excellent service, is at the core of our promise to the people of Montserrat, and we intend to deliver. We have an excellent preliminary design in hand, and we look forward to finalizing this work quickly, so that we can break ground on the site as soon as possible. I am very grateful to the technical teams in getting the Project to this stage.”

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), Camille Thomas Gerald, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Article 25 back on board, and the ministry stands ready to provide maximum support to the design team to ensure that the hospital creates an environment that supports our broader healthcare service transformation. We are confident that Article 25’s inclusive approach will continue to reflect the perspectives of our hospital staff, and international health experts, so that our design is fit for Montserrat’s current and future healthcare needs. I am excited to get started and to share the design work with the public in due course.”

Article 25 will also be responsible for conducting further public, stakeholder, and staff engagement during the detailed design process, as was conducted during the preliminary stage. The design team will also produce a detailed project budget based on the most up-to-date market intelligence on material and labour rates. The consultants will also provide a plan for the phasing of construction and the decanting logic; noting that the new hospital will be constructed on the existing site.

The Head of the Programme Management Office, Martin Parlett added, “Preliminary design took us to about 33% of design maturity. This next stage is about refining each and every element of our chosen design – architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical etc. – so that we have a fully mature specification which can take us into construction. Article 25 brings an impressive multi-disciplinary team with international experience in hospital design. The design must continue to balance Montserrat’s context, emerging hospital design standards in the COVID-19 era, and local construction requirements and maintainability. We are very confident that Article 25 has the skills and capabilities to create a truly great hospital for Montserrat.”

As part of the tender, Article 25 will be tasked with identifying any work packages which can be accelerated to ensure the soonest possible sequencing of the hospital’s construction.

The New National Hospital Project is the keystone project within the £30 million Capital Investment Programme for Economic Growth (CIPREG), funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

In offering her congratulations to the project team for achieving this milestone. Her Excellency the Governor, Sarah Tucker said: “The new facility will enable the excellent healthcare professionals we have, to work in a modern, fit for purpose facility, and to accommodate a wider range of health needs and reduce the need to seek care off island.”

Development attaché at the Governor’s Office Alba Smeriglio-Heimpold also welcomed this important milestone and anticipates supporting the team as this important project, funded by the FCDO progresses.

About Article 25

Article 25 is a humanitarian architectural organisation based in London. Article 25 uses design to improve health, livelihood, and resilience to disasters. They are driven by Article 25 of United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to adequate and dignified shelter. Their vision is of a world where all communities have access to better housing, safe school buildings and effective clinics and hospitals, and they provide the skills and knowledge needed to make this a reality.

Article 25 has worked on more than 90 projects in 34 countries, making them the most far-reaching architectural NGO in the world. Their projects are delivered with in-country partners to ensure that local knowledge and relationships are maximised, and that projects are sustainable even after their involvement has ended.

Capital Investment for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG)

Under the Montserrat Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG), the UK Government will provide up to £30 million over five years (2018- 2023) for strategic infrastructure development in Montserrat, to support economic growth, enhance resilience against natural disasters and promote the role of the private sector.