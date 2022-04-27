Active COVID-19 Cases at 38, Pending More Results

The number of active COVID-19 cases on the island have risen to 38, as of midday today, Wednesday, April 27. The number of active COVID-19 cases on the island have risen to 38, as of midday today, Wednesday, April 27.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) said that during the period 12:01p.m. Saturday April 23, 2022, to today Wednesday April 27, 2022 (as of 12 noon), 27 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

The new cases are the result of local transmission. Children make up most of the new cases, health officials revealed.

Of the 38, 30 are unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and seven fully vaccinated.