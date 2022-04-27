Exams for CXC Pushed Back Three Weeks

Students at the Montserrat Secondary School expressed dismay at the news that exams will be starting three weeks later.

Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) announced today that it has extended the start of CSEC and CAPE exams by three weeks. The official start date was originally May 2.

The council said the decision was because many islands were still being affected by the COVID-19 crisis and needed additional preparation time for their students.

Local students said the decision affects their plans for the summer and beyond as results will not be available until late August or early September.

Wednesday’s announcement also comes more than a week after students locally and in other islands have begun their language orals, which are a part of the examination process.

The council has also added two weeks to the deadline to submit school-based assessments (SBAs).