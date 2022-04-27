Montserrat Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Card

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has launched a digital vaccination card for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19.

Issuing of the digital vaccination cards will begin on Tuesday May 3, 2022. The card features a photographic identification of the individual and a quick response (QR) code, which on scanning, gives the relevant authorities digital access to local COVID-19 vaccination records, including first, second and booster doses of the vaccine administered.

Anyone who has received the first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine here in Montserrat are eligible to receive the card and should book an appointment for the digital COVID-19 vaccination card by calling the St. Peter’s Health Centre at 491-5436.

In preparation to take the photograph for the card, people are advised to wear a dark coloured top with shoulders fully covered. Also, be prepared to remove glasses, masks and/or hats when taking the photograph.

Individuals are further required to present an official Government I.D such as passport or social security card and your current COVID-19 vaccination card at the time of your appointment.

The digital vaccination card is tamper-proof and adds an extra layer of security against fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination records.