Montserrat Athletes for Birmingham 2022 Revealed at QBR Event at Government House

Five athletes are preparing to represent Montserrat at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Julius Morris, Johmari Lee, Tevique Benjamin, Sanjay Weekes, and Deshawn Wilkins will be competing in both 100m and 200m disciplines. Montserrat will also for the first time enter the 100m men’s relay.

The athletes were announced on Tuesday morning as part of Montserrat’s hosting of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay. After a brief run from the famed Silk Cotton Tree in Cudjoe Head and down through the commercial centre of Brades, where onlookers got an opportunity to hold the Baton, the runners arrived at Government House.

The Baton was carried in by Montserrat’s top runner Julius Morris, who handed off the Baton to Bruce Farara, the head of the local Commonwealth Games Association and Baton Manager.

Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker said the news that the athletes will for the first time be entering the relay was “a good example of how individual achievements come together to make one team stronger. I know you will do your very best and we are already very incredibly proud of you.”

After learning that Montserrat has never had a female athlete competing in the games, Governor Tucker encouraged young women to join the sport, adding that they’ve got four years to “get trained.”

Acting Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph said, “there is nothing that unites us more than sports.” It has the ability to unite nations.” Calling Montserrat, the best stop on the Baton’s journey, he wished the athletes all the best in the Birmingham Games.

Charles Kirnon, Montserrat’s Minister of Sports, congratulated the athletes who will be heading to the Commonwealth Games. “I know you have worked hard, and I am sure you will do us proud.” He thanked the MCGA, coaches, family and friends who have been supporting the athletes.

“We are looking forward for this team to bring some medals that we can celebrate with you but per adventure you don’t, we will still be shouting and supporting you,” Minister Kirnon added.

He also said Montserrat is well represented in Birmingham, UK and he is expecting that “they will look out for you and make you feel at home while you are there.”

The Baton arrived on Monday evening from Barbados with Baton Manager Douglas Craig Devere Archer. This is the 54th stop on the Baton’s 72 nation journey. The Relay is a precursor to the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, UK.

For further information about the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visit:

www.birmingham2022.com/qbr