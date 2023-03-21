Speaker of the House of Commons to Visit Montserrat

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons will visit Montserrat at the end of March.

According to a statement from Governor Sarah Tucker, the Speaker will be the guest of Her Excellency, but will spend a lot of time with

Madame Speaker, and Members of Parliament.

On Friday 31st March, the delegation will visit Madame Speaker and her offices and attend a small dinner hosted by the Governor.

On Saturday 1st April, Madame Speaker will host Sir Lindsay whilst he meets Members of Parliament and discusses plans for the new parliament building.

During the rest of the day, accompanied by the Governor, Sir Lindsay will visit the new Hospital site, the goat farm, the port project and the MVO.

Her Excellency will host a reception in the evening with Sir Lindsay as the Guest of Honour.

On Sunday 2nd April, Her Excellency and Sir Lindsay, along with the leadership of the DMCA will visit Plymouth.

In the afternoon, Sir Lindsay will depart to Anguilla for the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference, with Madame Speaker and the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly.

“I am delighted to be able to host the Speaker of the UK House of Commons here in Montserrat. I know he has a very good relationship with our Speaker and has been looking forward to visiting our lovely island”, Governor Tucker remarked.