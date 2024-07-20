Keri Matthew is 2024/25 Rotary Club of Montserrat President

Financial literacy will be the main focus of the 2024/25 Rotary year on Montserrat.

According to a release from the Rotary Club of Montserrat, a new Executive Committee has been elected, effective July 1 with Keri Matthew as president.

During the Club’s Installation of Officers’ ceremony on July 7, the incoming president outlined the main area of focus for the new year was improving financial literacy among children and the wider community. He shared a number of exciting projects the club will execute during the year to include:

1. a Montserrat Math Marathon (Mcube) for primary school students, to foster a higher level of mathematical ability while rewarding and recognizing these abilities.

2. a secondary school entrepreneurship challenge that provides students with the experience of starting up their own business, applying business and accounting principles learned within the classroom, and experiencing the rewards of owning their own business; and

3. panel discussions and training surrounding financial literacy and financial inclusion.

Following on from the club’s successful bid for a District Grant of US$5000 in 2023 for its Water Cooler project, efforts will be made to secure grants for more local projects.

The release noted that residents can look forward to scholarship opportunities under the Georgia Rotary Scholarship Program (GRSP) and Rotary Peace Fellowship. Mohit Sadhwani was the most recent recipient of a scholarship under the GRSP.

This year’s executive team comprises:

– Keri Matthew – President

– Deonne Peters – Assistant Governor and Secretary

– Audris Jno-Baptiste – President Elect for 2025-26

– Yvette Lee – Immediate Past President

– Nicole S Duberry – Treasurer

– Linda Dias – Foundation Director

– Siobhan Tuitt – Services Director

– Michelle Cassell – Membership Director

– Jenzil Skerritt – Public Image Chair

The new President of the Rotaract Club of Montserrat is Ms. Vanessa Mark while Ms. Keirra Daly is the President of the Interact Club.

The Rotary International theme is The Magic of Rotary.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is a non-profit community service organization. Meetings are held weekly from 7PM to 8PM at Olveston House and occasionally at Grand Phoenix Restaurant in Brades. Persons interested in joining the Club or supporting its projects can find more information on the Club’s website www.clubrunner.ca/montserrat or by emailing RotaryMontserrat7030@gmail.com.