Montserrat Gets 3 More Chevening Scholars

Three Montserratians will be able to pursue master’s degrees in the United Kingdom through the Chevening Scholarship programme this year.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarship programme. Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and partner organisations, it offers awards to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.

The three new scholars met last week with Governor Sarah Tucker who offered her congratulations on behalf of her government.

Lester Ryan will continue his studies in mental health with his scholarship. He will be pursuing his MSc in Psychological Wellbeing and Mental Health at Nottingham Trent University. In 2022, he became the youngest president of the Montserrat Children’s Society, a local charity which supports the well-being of children on the island.

Donique Layne will draw on her Ministry of Health experience to specialise her MSc in Developmental Psychology at Lancaster University.

Carmencita Duberry will leverage her experience in the Montserrat agriculture sector to pursue her MSc in Food Safety, Hygiene and Management at the University of Birmingham. Dubbery is also a 2nd Lt in the Royal Montserrat Defence Force.

Applications for the 2025/26 academic year open on Tuesday 6th August 2024. Apply here https://www.chevening.org/