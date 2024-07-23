Government of Montserrat Loosens Policy on Awarding Scholarships

The Government of Montserrat has adjusted its policy for awarding annual scholarships for higher education effective the 2024/25

academic year.

According to a release from the Office of the Deputy Governor, the Cabinet has approved the new policy which “is designed to accommodate a wider range of criteria for scholarship awards beyond the traditional approved priority list. This more modern approach

takes into consideration factors such as the candidate’s genuine interest in the field, academic or skill history in the required subject areas, evidence of the pursuit of excellence, and demonstrated participation in community building.”

Under the new approach, while the Cabinet-approved list of priority areas for long-term study will remain a significant criterion in the scholarship award process, applicants can now “select and advocate for their preferred area of interest as worthwhile for funding – even if it is not on the priority list,” the release explained. Applicants must submit a personal statement which outlines why the area of study was selected and demonstrate how the area of study could bring value to Montserrat.

The process will now include a short-listing process of scoring applications objectively against the revised criteria. Short-listed candidates will be invited to an interview where they will present themselves and respond to questions about their chosen area of study.

Only applicants who are Montserratians or permanent residents of Montserrat will be considered. Consideration will also only be given to applicants who have secured acceptance into an accredited university or professional body to pursue tertiary level qualifications at recognised colleges and universities or professional certifications.

Scholarships can be awarded at any point during the applicant’s course of study and are “intended to cover all reasonable costs associated with completing the specific course of study such as course/tuition fees, housing, travel and living allowance,” the policy states.

All recipients of a Government of Montserrat Scholarship must sign a bond before funds are disbursed.

The Government of Montserrat says it “remains dedicated to investing in the education and development of its people and believes this new policy will create a more dynamic and flexible approach to scholarship awards.”

For more information about the new scholarship policy, please contact the Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Miguelle Christopher at 1-664-491-2444 or by email at ChristopherM@gov.ms.

The full policy can be viewed and downloaded from the Government website here:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Government-of-Montserrat-Scholarship-

Policy-2024.pdf