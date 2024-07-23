Air Access Challenges Anticipated Due to Fuel Supply Issues

A shortage of aviation fuel in Antigua is expected to hamper travel to Montserrat until early next week.

According to a government release from the Access Division, “there is currently AVGAS (aviation fuel) supply issues in Antigua, for the Islander Aircrafts that fly in and out of Montserrat. It is estimated that this will be resolved by Monday, 29th July 2024.”

Both SVG and Fly Montserrat, which service the route are being impacted by the shortage and are said to be making every effort to support the travelling public during this time of difficulty.

Travelers, particularly those already booked, are encouraged to contact their ticketing agent to confirm travel or make the necessary re-arrangements to avoid significant disruption in travel movements.

The Access Division thanks all for their patience and understanding as they make every effort to provide reliable, safe access to and from Montserrat.

For additional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or (664) 491 3378 or on Whatsapp (664) 392 3600.