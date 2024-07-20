UWI Seismic Research Centre to Continue Management of Montserrat Volcano Observatory

A new five-year contract, effective from July 2024 to June 2029, extends the longstanding collaboration between Government of Montserrat and UWI Seismic Research Centre for management of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).

According to a statement from the MVO, the UWI-SRC has been integral to the history of the Soufrière Hills Volcano. Since the 1950’s the Centre was responsible for monitoring its historic unrest and responded when the volcano began to erupt in 1995. UWI-SRC was among the founding groups involved in establishing the MVO and have officially managed its operations since 2008. Since then, seven full-time staff from the UWI-SRC have been stationed at the MVO, overseeing its monitoring programs and enhancing scientific understanding of the volcanic system and its associated hazards.

“This collaboration also includes partnering with the MVO on its vibrant Education and Outreach initiatives,” the statement noted.

Deputy Governor Lyndell Simpson was pleased with the signing of the new contract stating “the continued partnership between UWI-SRC and the Government of Montserrat to operate the MVO is vital to ensuring public safety and continued confidence in the sustainable future of Montserrat. We continue to build on strong collaborative relationships and relish opportunities for the MVO at the forefront of volcanic research, with the impending 30-year milestone attesting to the resilience and adaptability of the Island and our people.”

In 2025, the MVO in collaboration with the UWI-SRC will commemorate 30 years since the Soufrière Hills Volcano began its eruption. To mark this significant milestone, the SHV30 scientific conference will be held, celebrating Montserrat’s pivotal role in advancing global understanding of volcanoes and their impact on societies. Volcanologists and scientists from around the world will gather on the Emerald Isle to discuss recent findings and share experiences from their work on this extensively studied volcano.

Dr Erouscilla Joseph, Director UWI-SRC, expressed her enthusiasm for the renewed partnership stating, “The MVO is a valuable focal point for volcano research in the Caribbean region”.

The new contract, valued at approximately EC$ 3.5 million annually, follows a two-year interim arrangement that concluded in June 2024.

The scientists and staff of the MVO/UWI-SRC are committed to continue their dedicated service to the people of Montserrat and neighbouring islands over the next five years.