Montserrat’s National Performance Report 21/22 Now Online

The Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Cabinet Secretariat has published Montserrat’s National Performance Report for 2021-2022.

The National Performance Report Captures Governments’ response to its National Goals as outlined in the Montserrat Sustainable Development Plan, the SDP 2008 – 2020. Mrs. Cynthia Dyett from the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit explained that although the SDP end date was 2020, the delivery of programmes, projects and policies were still being pursued and being implemented.

The report covers 96 indicators from across the 9 Government Ministries and Departments including 3 additional indicators from critical

agencies covering a three-year period thus providing the Government a critical view of performances on priority areas over several years.

The report offers an evaluation of the Government’s success in attaining its targets and aims. Serving as a comprehensive tracking, documentation, and analysis tool, it furnishes the Cabinet, private sector entities, and the public with a detailed examination of the strides made in realising the Government’s primary objectives.

The entire National Performance Report 2021-2022 can be accessed here.

In 2021-2022, the Monitoring & Evaluation Unit fell under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier.

Monitoring & Evaluation is now under the auspices of the Cabinet Secretariat.