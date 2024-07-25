Governor Tucker Addresses AVGAS Shortage Impacting Air Travel, Promises Long-Term Solutions

The ongoing AVGAS shortage in Antigua has significantly disrupted airline operations, posing challenges for both local carriers and passengers. Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Governor Sarah Tucker on Thursday released a statement stating that her office was working on a medium to long term strategy for Montserrat’s access situation.

“I recognise the challenges that both the airlines and their passengers have experienced this week due to the current AVGAS shortage in Antigua. This is an extraordinary situation, and I am grateful to the access team in the office of the Premier and to the two airlines, FlyMontserrat and SVG, for all the fast work they have done to ensure as stable a timetable as possible and to meet their commitments to their customers,” the statement read.

“I assure you we are all clear about our priorities: While the access team manage day to day issues, the Governor’s Office team is working with the UKG and the Government of Montserrat on a medium to long term strategy that allows for the development of access while keeping safety and security risks at an acceptable level.

“Thank you for your continuing patience and support while this situation is resolved,” it ended.

FlyMontserrat on Wednesday said it was doing its best to maintain its flight schedule despite the fuel shortage issue. The airline captain had indicated that they had contingencies in place for such an event.

SVG was forced to cancel most of its scheduled flights this week.

Access Division officials said the shortage is expected to be resolved by Monday, July 29.