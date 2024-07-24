FlyMontserrat Continuing Operations Despite Fuel Challenges

National airline, FlyMontserrat says it is “conducting its current programme of flights as near to normal as possible” despite the ongoing fuel challenges being experienced.

In a release on Wednesday, Captain Nigel Harris, CEO of the airline said they received no notice from authorities at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua that there were issues with supplying Avgas aviation fuel before it ran out on Monday July 22.

The Access Division confirmed the travel issues on Tuesday which is affecting Fly Monserrat and SVG. SVG has notified passengers that due to the lack of fuel they will not be able to fly between Montserrat and Antigua until the matter is resolved. Monday, July 29th has been given as the expected date for the matter to be resolved.

Harris said the passengers booked to fly with the airline on Tuesday were able to travel despite 30-minute delays in some instances.

“We have put in place rehearsed alternative supplies from elsewhere – which is currently working well with small delays. We are assessing the situation each day and are not putting on extra flights until we know we can deliver for our existing passengers,” the CEO explained.

Updates are available on the home page of the airline’s website – www.flymontserrat.com.

For passengers who want to leave island, Harris says they will try to assist once they are confident that their supply will last until Antigua’s stores are replenished. Customers can join a waitlist by emailing info@flymontserrat.com and providing the travel dates, connection details and their weight.

Travellers booked with the airline should ensure that they have their contact details in case of any changes to flight times.

To make changes to flights email the airline as the phones have been busy.