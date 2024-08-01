New Deputy Commissioner of Police for Montserrat

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has a new Deputy Commissioner of Police.

On Thursday Andy Lewis was sworn in by Governor Sarah Tucker and Chief Magistrate Vashti Chatoor as the new second in command.

A release from the Governor’s Office, said Lewis is the substantive deputy commissioner as contracted to serve for two years.

Governor Tucker said “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Mr. Lewis to Montserrat. A competitive recruitment campaign generated a very strong field, but Andy was the strongest candidate, and I am very pleased to have such an experienced and accomplished officer here with us.”

Deputy Commissioner Lewis most recently worked for the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Modern Slavery Organised Immigration Crime (MSOIC) Programme where he was a National Delivery Manager leading the development of police operational focus on Organised Immigration Crime within the aviation and maritime sectors. Prior to that, Lewis was an Inspector for Devon and Cornwall

police in the UK.