Antigua Receives AvGas, FlyMontserrat Operations Back to Normal

FlyMontserrat says its operations are now back to normal.

In a brief statement on its website. the airline said that as of August 7 “we are uplifting fuel as normal in Antigua. The fuel crisis is over! We can now return to normal operations. Thank you for bearing with us for a difficult two weeks.”

Captain Nigel Harris, CEO of the local airline said that they had been conducting more than 30 flights on some days to be able to manage the movement of passengers and cargo between Antigua and Montserrat.

The two-week ordeal has come at significant cost to FlyMontserrat and SVG as they had to resort to flying to Nevis for fuel. When fuel ran out in Nevis, SVG said they would be halting flights until fuel was available in Antigua. FlyMontserrat began flying to Guadeloupe for fuel to maintain service, including medivacs.

Flights were also being conducted by helicopter to meet the demand.

FlyMontserrat encourages travellers to email or book online as their phone lines are very busy.

Our phone lines are still really busy so please email us any change requests and book on-line on this website.