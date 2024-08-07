Montserrat Government UK Office Issues Safety Advisory Amid Far-Right Riots in the UK

In response to recent far-right riots occurring across the United Kingdom, the Montserrat Government UK Office has issued a safety advisory to all Montserratians residing in the country. The advisory aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the Montserratian community during these tumultuous times.

The advisory provides key guidance for Montserratians to follow:

Stay Informed: Montserratians are urged to stay updated with the latest news and developments regarding the riots through reliable sources such as major news networks and local authorities. Avoid Riot Areas: Residents are advised to avoid known riot locations to minimize the risk of confrontation or disturbance. Awareness of planned demonstrations and adjusting travel routes accordingly is essential. Safety Measures: In the event of encountering a riot, individuals are recommended to calmly and swiftly move away from the area. Engaging with rioters is strongly discouraged under any circumstances. Emergency Contacts: It is crucial to have emergency contact numbers readily available. In cases of immediate danger, contacting local law enforcement authorities without delay is advised. Community Support: The Montserrat Government UK Office encourages the Montserratian community to stay connected and support one another. Sharing information and regularly checking in with family and friends can provide mutual assistance and reassurance.

The Montserrat Government UK Office said it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Montserratians requiring assistance are encouraged to reach out to the office for support.

A spokesperson for the Montserrat Government UK Office emphasised the importance of vigilance and community support during these uncertain times. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Montserratians in the UK. We urge everyone to follow the guidance provided and stay connected with family and friends.”

The advisory comes amid a series of far-right riots that have unsettled various parts of the United Kingdom. The situation has prompted several community organisations and embassies to issue similar advisories to their nationals.

For more information and assistance, Montserratians can contact the Montserrat Government UK Office at projectofficer@montserrat-gov.org or calling 020 3831 3884.