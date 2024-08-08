Health Officials Managing COVID-19 Outbreak at Margetson Memorial Home

Visitation restrictions and mask-wearing are some of the measures put in place to help officials manage an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Margetson Memorial Home in St. Johns.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the outbreak has been contained at the home for the elderly. The outbreak has prompted the implementation of several precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the home’s vulnerable residents.

In response to the outbreak, the following measures have been enacted:

Restricted Visitation: Visitation at both the Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Home will be limited exclusively to relatives. Health Precautions for Visitors: Any individuals displaying symptoms of illness will not be permitted to visit either facility. Continued Mask-Wearing: All visitors must wear masks when entering the Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Home, as a necessary step to protect residents. Hygiene Practices: Emphasis continues on maintaining good hygiene, including regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer before and after visits.

These measures are deemed crucial to minimize further exposure risks and to maintain a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors, the release explained.

The Ministry reminds the public that, although COVID-19 is now understood to be part of the common cold and flu cycle, vigilance remains important. The Ministry assures that the situation at Margetson Memorial Home is being handled with the utmost care, with all necessary protocols in place to safeguard public health.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding during this time and promises to provide further updates as necessary.