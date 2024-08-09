Montserrat Officials Prioritising Long-Term Access Solutions

In a joint statement, Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier Joseph Farrell said they are prioritising efforts to develop medium- and long-term access solutions in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The officials confirmed that AVGAS is now available in Antigua, thanking all involved parties for their collective efforts to resolve the fuel shortage. Special appreciation was extended to the management team at the Antigua airport for their commitment to ensuring that the new processes will prevent future shortages.

However, the focus of the statement shifted to the pressing issue of securing sustainable access to Montserrat.

Access Challenges & Future Plans

Discussions are advancing with the FCDO at both ministerial and official levels to secure continued support for Montserrat’s future access needs. Recently, industry engagement has been led by the procurement department to explore the interest of airlines in operating in and out of Montserrat. This initiative, nearing completion, has already been the subject of Cabinet discussion, the statement noted.

The next critical step involves a formal procurement process, inviting interested parties to submit proposals for expanding, continuing, or developing air transport options for the island. The objective is to enhance air access, potentially introducing more than one entry point to Montserrat.

Commitment to Development

Governor Tucker and Premier Farrell both highlighted the UK’s role in supporting Montserrat’s access challenges. While the procurement process is underway, they acknowledged the public’s interest in receiving regular updates but noted the necessity of maintaining confidentiality due to the commercial sensitivity of the information. The process is expected to conclude by the end of October 2024.

Parallel to the air access efforts, a concurrent sea access strategy is also in progress, following a similar timeline and approach. Premier Farrell assured the public that his government is committed to working with all relevant parties to secure the best outcome for Montserrat’s future.

Governor Tucker reiterated that access is a complex challenge across the region, emphasising the priority of safety and security for all travelers. She expressed her support for the premier and his team in their pursuit of sustainable, long-term access solutions for Montserrat.

