Ruling Party to Unveil Candidates as Premier Farrell Remains Silent on Election Date

The Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) plans to officially launch its campaign for the 2024 general elections with a Convention & Candidate Unveiling Ceremony scheduled for August 15.

A release from the party, said the event, to be held at the LookOut Primary School’s Auditorium, will feature the introduction of new candidates, the premiere of the official campaign song and video, and an evening filled with local entertainment and cuisine.

MCAP’s campaign launch comes at a crucial time, as former party leader Premier Joseph Farrell, has yet to announce an election date, despite the constitutional mandate requiring an election this year. The absence of a declared date has added an air of uncertainty to the political climate, raising questions about the ruling party’s strategy.

The 2024 elections are poised to be a significant turning point for the island, with two new parties and the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) actively shaping the discourse around key issues and mobilising support ahead of the ruling party’s next move.

The United Alliance led by former Premier Rueben T. Meade have been quick to set the stage for the upcoming election. The United Alliance, which continues to gain momentum, has attracted from the ruling party former Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Dorsett – Hector and Jenzil Skerritt, MCAP’s former Public Relations Officer.

Another former premier and member of the Opposition, Donaldson Romeo leader of the National Progressive Movement (NPM), is calling for meaningful income tax, pension and social welfare reforms, to alleviate the financial burden on low-income earners and retirees.

As MCAP prepares to unveil its candidates and vision for Montserrat’s future, the pressure mounts on party leader, Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph and his party to clarify why they want another five years in office and how they will respond to the ongoing economic and social challenges. The island’s political environment is set for a dynamic election season, all while the public awaits an official announcement from Premier Farrell.