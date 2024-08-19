Social Services Receives Annual Donation for Children in Need from St. Anthony Lodge

The St. Anthony Lodge, a registered Friendly Society and Non-Profit Organisation in Montserrat handed over a cheque for $3,000 to the Acting Director of Social Services Ms Barbara Bass.

The cheque represents the Lodge’s 2024 donation to its adopted charity of “supporting children in need going back to school” for the

coming school year.

The handover was done by the current Master of the Lodge Barry Carlisle Williams to Ms. Barbara Bass the Acting Director of Social Services at their offices in the Social Security building at Little Bay on Monday morning.

The donation will be used by the department to provide clothing, books, transport and school meals for vulnerable children who will be returning to school.

Mr. Williams said “We are aware that there are people in need in our community and we are also under an obligation to do things properly, so we are in turn glad for the services of your department in carrying out the relevant assessment for us and to make the awards as you see fit using your accepted criteria. We pride ourselves on serving others and this effort is one of the tangible and public ways in which we do so.”

On receiving the contribution Ms. Bass said, “We at the Social Services Department look forward to your yearly commitment to this cause. On behalf of the Director Mrs. Fergus who is on leave, we wish to say a big thank you to St. Anthony Lodge for your annual commitment to helping our vulnerable children on Montserrat. We have done some preliminary work with your contribution in

mind, so the disbursement will be done in time for school. Let me reiterate one point our director would always say that we hope other individuals and organisations will follow the example of St Anthony Lodge in supporting people in need. Once again Thank You.”

Also, in attendance were the treasurer of the Lodge Albrun Semper, members Kenneth Silcott and Peter W. A. White.