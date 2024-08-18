Montserratian Ballers Participate in Anguilla Camp

The inaugural “Reach One Teach One – Building Bridges to Success” summer basketball camp, held from July 22nd to 26th, 2024, on the beautiful island of Anguilla, has made a significant impact on its participants, including two standout players from Montserrat. Organised by Evette Harrigan, President of the Top Hill Basketball Club, this camp was a landmark event aimed at fostering youth development through sports.

The camp welcomed Jémal Willock and Tayjourn Barzey from Montserrat, along with their local basketball coach, Mr. Vachel Murrain. The camp was delivered by three elite basketball coaches from the USA Coaches Najmuddin Pharoah Ahmad, Rodger Farrington and Terrell Theophile, who provided high-level training and mentorship to the young athletes.

Jémal Willock and Tayjourn Barzey showcased remarkable talent and dedication throughout the camp. Their participation not only enhanced their basketball skills but also instilled valuable life lessons in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. The exposure to elite coaching and rigorous training sessions has significantly boosted their confidence and aspirations.

Coach Vachel Murrain expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the numerous sponsors who made this opportunity possible. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Rueben T. Meade and John Osborne from the United Alliance Party, Donaldson Romeo from the National Progressive Movement, the Office of the Premier, Premier Easton Taylor Farrell, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO)/ Calvin Air helicopters, M.S. Osborne, James Skerritt in Boston, Randolph Lewis, and Yvonne Ryan of Victory Service Inc., Jenene Cassell, Brian Corbett, and Anguilla Football Association. Their support has been instrumental in providing this invaluable experience for our young athletes.”

The camp not only provided intensive basketball training but also opened doors for future opportunities. Jémal Willock has been identified as one of the potential candidates for an athletic scholarship in the USA, a testament to his hard work and the quality of the camp’s training programe.

Mrs. Harrigan, the organiser of the camp, expressed her delight at the positive outcomes: “We are thrilled with the success of the Reach One Teach One camp. It has been a transformative experience for all participants, especially our guests from Montserrat. We look forward to continuing this initiative and building more bridges to success for young athletes.”

The Reach One Teach One organisation, based in the UK, is dedicated to empowering youth through sports and education. By organizing events like the summer basketball camp, they aim to provide young athletes with the skills and opportunities to excel both on and off the court.