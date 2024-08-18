MCAP Unveils Six New Candidates for its Party Slate

Forward Together is the new tag line for the Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP). The party unveiled the team, which will be contesting the upcoming general elections on Thursday evening at the Lookout Primary School auditorium.

The party now looks very different from its 2019 iteration with six new faces on the slate, five of them women.

The new MCAP candidates are Statistician Siobhan Tuitt, Gilmore “Papchow” Williams, Edith Beatrice Fenton, Edris Pamela Wade, Attorney Jamiel Melissia Greenaway, and Former Speaker of the House Charliena White.

Tuitt, who most recently headed Statistics Department Montserrat, told that gathering “we aim to continue the progressive work already started. Now is not the time to try something different for the sake of change. Now is not the time to gamble with our future.”

Attorney Jamiel Greenaway, who resigned her position with the Government’s legal department to join the party slate, said MCAP has brought to together experts in science, law, education, and social policy to lead Montserrat. Greenaway used her time to speak on child protection within the justice system and second chances for felons. Developing training programmes for workers in the tourism sector and enhancing the island’s product.

Premier Joseph E. Taylor-Farrell used the party convention and unveiling to officially handover and give his blessing to Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph as leader of MCAP. Both Premier Farrell and Minister of Agriculture Crenston Buffonge are the other returning faces on the party slate. Current Minister of Education and Health Charles Kirnon will not be running for re-election once the date is announced.

In his presentation during the convention, Minister Buffonge encouraged Montserratians to stop sabotaging their future by changing leadership with every election. He asked for MCAP to be returned to office so they could continue the work they’ve begun.