Montserrat Participates in OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium 2024

Two young farmers from Montserrat, Kelvin Ponde and Malika Casimir, took part in the 2024 OECS Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Symposium held in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment, Crenston Buffonge proudly stated that their participation highlighted Montserrat’s commitment to sustainable farming practice and development. He added that these young farmers are some of the shining examples of the future of Agriculture on Montserrat.

Over 55 young farmers and agro-processors from eight member states as well as industry experts and innovators attended the symposium, which took place from August 7th to 9th, 2024, where the future of agriculture was addressed. According to a press release issued by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the symposium successfully engaged youth in setting the stage for a new era of sustainable farming for food and nutrition security within the OECS.

The symposium, held under the theme, “Growing the Future and Harvesting Dreams” featured a dynamic program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, mentorship sessions, tours, and networking opportunities. The OECS says participants engaged with a diverse range of topics including the importance of youth in decision-making and governance, value chain and market opportunities for youth, agri-business development, and the role of research innovation and technology in developing the sector.

The OECS noted that participants for the OECS YIA Symposium were selected by the ministries of agriculture in each member state based on specific criteria around the potential to contribute to regional food security and demonstration of innovation in the sector.

Participants left the symposium with a renewed confidence of commitment to support youth in agriculture, according to the OECS. The OECS also stated that the event underscored the critical role that youth will play in shaping the future of food and nutrition security and

the importance of continued investment in agricultural education and innovation.

The 2024 OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium was organized by the OECS Commission, hosted by the Government of Dominica, and funded by the European Union Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonization and Technology Programme (RIGHT).

Other partners that contributed to the symposium included The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management of Dominica, and the World University Service of Canada (Caribbean).

Source: OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium 2024 Empowers Next Generation of Farmers