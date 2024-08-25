Montserrat’s General Elections to be Held on October 24

October 24, 2024, has been announced as the dates for Montserrat’s General Elections.

The proclamation was signed by Governor Sarah Tucker on August 22 after consulting with Premier Joseph Farrell as provided for in section 67(2) of the Montserrat Constitution (Cap.1.01). To this end, Parliament on Montserrat has been dissolved as of the same date.

In accordance with section 69 of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010, (Cap.1.01) Governor Tucker issued the proclamation and appointed Thursday, October 24 as the date for general elections in Montserrat. The Writ of Election was also signed by the Governor to allow for the nomination of Candidates on October 10, 2024, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in Little Bay.

Four parties are expected to contest the election, Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) led by Deputy Premier Dr Samuel Joseph, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Opposition Leader Paul Lewis, United Alliance (UA) led by former premier Reuben T. Meade, and National Progressive Movement (NPM) led by former premier Donaldson Romeo.

Montserrat’s last general election was on November 18, 2019.