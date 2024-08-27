Debra Lewis Withdraws Support from NPM

First-time political hopeful Debra Lewis has withdrawn her support from the new National Progressive Movement and has decided to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

In a statement aired on ZJB Radio Montserrat, Lewis said her decision was not made lightly but as much as she wanted to serve with the party she couldn’t see a way forward.

Lewis was announced as the first candidate on the NPM slate when its party leader, former premier and member of the Opposition Donaldson Romeo announced its formation in May. However, Lewis revealed that she was neither the first nor second but the third person to withdraw from the NPM. No other candidates were every officially named as running on the slate.

The politician said within the NPM there are “significant issues with internal dynamics and leadership of the party that she cannot ignore.”

“The growing social and economic hardship in our country places Montserrat at a crossroad and this is perhaps the most crucial elections,” the former director of External Affairs said. She added that “her commitment to serving Montserrat at the highest level of government is unwavering” and she is open to speaking with constituents on her decision and also their concerns.

October 24, 2024 has been announced as the date of the general elections.

Listen to her statement here https://soundcloud.com/user-987002611/new-political-statement-by-debra-lewis-august-26th-2024