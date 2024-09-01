Project Aid Alliouagana Expands Back-to-School Support for Local Children

Students enjoyed an afternoon of fun, food and gifts on Sunday August 25 at Summer Breeze in Little Bay as part of Project Aid Alliouagana’s 4th Annual Back-to-School event.

According to charity president, Dion Bramble 150 primary and secondary school students received donations of a new school bag filled with supplies.

Bramble said he was pleased that this year they were able to serve 34 more children than last year. He told Discover Montserrat that there is a growing demand for support for the students as they prepare to start a new school year. To date, the charity has delivered more than 450 school bags with supplies. Last year, they also provided school uniforms for 30 students from primary schools.

“With the growing demand, we aim to increase the numbers each year,” Bramble said.

The day included barbecue chicken, popcorn and ice cream.

Each bag includes a backpack, a pencil pouch filled with pens, pencils, an eraser, rulers, sharpeners, and highlighters.

Special mention was made of the following partners, suppliers and vendors:

Ralph Remi and King Ocean Services Ministry of Education Leader of the Opposition, Paul Lewis, Dunstan “Conscience” Lindsay Deryll Skerrit Nicholas Sander Wendy of Wendy’s Restaurant Aurora Osborne of Phoenix Art Studios Lorraine Lewis Wendicia Aymer Ben and the Summer Breeze Restaurant and Bar team



“To our incredible team of volunteers. This year, you have demonstrated that teamwork indeed makes the dream work. Special thank you, Keyola Greene, Nia St. Claire, Alison Richards, Fiona Meade, and Denelta Weekes,” said Bramble on Facebook.

Project Aid Alliouagana, is a UK-registered charity and was founded to aid people in Montserrat through the improvement of healthcare, education, and the alleviation of major economic hardship.