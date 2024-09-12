Read the 2024 Edition of Discover Montserrat Magazine

People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Stands Firm Against Censorship of Civil Servants on Montserrat

Paul Lewis, Leader of The People’s Democratic Movement – PDM

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) has expressed serious concern over attempts to infringe on the constitutional rights of Montserrat’s civil servants, particularly their freedom of expression.

Alric Jared Lynch, PDM Candidate for the October 24th General Elections.

In a statement to the press, the party said it strongly supports the right of all residents, including government workers, to speak freely without fear of retaliation.

Speaking on the PDM Hour Programme on ZJB Radio on Wednesday, September 11, PDM leader Paul Lewis highlighted that, while workplace rules must be respected, restricting free speech outside of work is unacceptable.

“The Constitution of Montserrat provides protection for residents to express their views freely and openly, once they are doing so responsibly.” He went on to state that, “the rules of the workplace must be respected but outside of the work environment, any
authority wanting to restrict the rights of the people is going down a wrong path.”

PDM candidate Alric Jared Lynch echoed these sentiments, condemning efforts to silence civil servants and promising that, under a new PDM government, these oppressive practices would end.

The party said it remains committed to upholding the democratic freedoms enshrined in Montserrat’s Constitution.

The party will be contesting the October 24 General Elections.

