Former Union President Concerned About Teacher Shortage at Local Schools

People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate and former president of the Civil Service Union, Nyota Mulcare, has expressed grave concern about the current teacher shortage in Montserrat, which is impacting the island’s education system as the 2024/25 academic year begins.

Speaking on the PDM Hour broadcast, Mulcare cited the high cost of living as a key reason for teachers leaving the island before completing their contracts, exacerbating the crisis.

Mulcare pointed to PDM’s past efforts to recruit teachers from neighbouring islands as a solution, promising that a new PDM administration would take similar action to fill the gaps urgently. She stressed the importance of ensuring that no child falls behind due to this shortage and proposed broadening recruitment to include special needs educators, early childhood specialists, and vocational instructors.

In addition, Mulcare highlighted the need for vocational education, focusing on key trades such as air conditioning, carpentry, and plumbing, which are essential for Montserrat’s development. Under a PDM government, the party is committed to building a comprehensive education system that caters to the diverse needs of all students, ensuring that each child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.