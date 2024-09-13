Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Launches Step Challenge on Caribbean Wellness Day

As the region celebrates Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) on Saturday, the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. is launching its second annual Step Challenge.

Sonia Charles, President of Pink Ribbon Charity, emphasised that CWD is an ideal occasion to motivate Montserrat’s residents to prioritise their fitness through walking and other physical activities.

“The Step Challenge not only promotes physical activity but also serves as a fundraising initiative ahead of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in Montserrat, and we are excited to engage the community in this fitness challenge,” said Charles. “There’s no fee to register, and the deadline to sign up is September 30.”

The Step Challenge encourages participants to walk at least 5,000 steps per day from October 1 to October 21. At the end of the challenge, each participant will donate $1.00 for every 5,000 steps completed. Prizes will be awarded to those who achieve the highest step counts.

Registration is open from September 14 to September 30, 2024, at the Alliouagana Express and Printing office in Davy Hill or via WhatsApp at 664-496-7465/7404.

This year’s CWD theme, Power Through Collective Action: Good Health is Our Right, highlights the importance of collaborative efforts to address the alarming rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continue to pose a significant threat to the health, economy, and development of the Caribbean. CWD, celebrated region-wide on September 14, seeks to increase awareness and encourage active measures to combat this growing health crisis.

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat will also soon unveil the full schedule for its Pinktober 2024 activities, commemorating 15 years of breast cancer awareness and support through its Mammogram Fund.

Follow the PRC on Facebook @pinkribboncharity.

About Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat

The Breast Cancer Awareness initiative was founded in 2009 as a grassroots movement by Caribscan to highlight the need for breast health care and to raise funds for mammograms for the women of Montserrat. Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat became a registered entity in 2013 and has since played a crucial role in providing access to free breast health checks for women on the island. Through the Mammogram Fund, the charity has enabled over 500 women to receive free life-saving mammograms. Breast ultrasound is also offered as a specialist referral.

A strategic partner in achieving this success has been Belmont Clinic in Antigua, which offers the charity discounted examination rates to allow women to access mammograms and breast ultrasounds with the fund.

In addition to its flagship event, the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, the charity organises educational initiatives, fundraising events, and support services aimed at improving women’s health in Montserrat. Now in its 15th year, Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat continues to expand its impact, advocating for early detection, improved access to healthcare, and greater community involvement in the fight against breast cancer.